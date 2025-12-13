Waddle In Shop Opens for Shopping, Toy Drive

Published on December 13, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The Long Island Ducks Waddle In Shop, the official merchandise store of the Ducks, will open for the holiday shopping season and annual Toy Drive. Additionally, the Ducks have teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation to host a toy donation drop-off event at the ballpark.

Who: The Long Island Ducks Professional Baseball Club and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation

When: Saturday, December 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Santa and QuackerJack photos in-store 10:00-11:00 a.m.)

Where: Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, N.Y. 11722

Details:

The Waddle In Shop will be open for fans to purchase merchandise for the holidays, including new Ducks ugly sweater shirts Fans may take FREE photos with Santa Claus, QuackerJack and Manager Lew Ford from 10-11 a.m. Toy Donations will be accepted by the Ducks, which QuackerJack and Lew Ford will bring to children in pediatric units at local area hospitals next week The U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation is also hosting a toy donation drop-off event at the ballpark







