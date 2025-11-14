Ducks Holiday Store Opening & Toy Donation Event December 13th

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the Waddle In Shop, the official merchandise store of the Ducks, will open for the holiday shopping season on Saturday, December 13. Additionally, the Ducks have teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation to host a toy donation drop-off event at the ballpark that same day.

Fans can visit the Waddle In Shop from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 13. Items including team apparel, replica jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, novelty items and more will be available for purchase. New long-sleeve t-shirts will also be in stock. QuackerJack and Santa Claus are scheduled to attend the store opening and will be taking free photos with shoppers from 10:00-11:00 a.m. (subject to change).

During the store opening, the Ducks will be collecting toy donations for children spending the holidays in local hospitals. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys with them to the Waddle In Shop on Dec. 13. QuackerJack and members of the Ducks organization will deliver the toys to pediatric units at select local hospitals later this month.

Fairfield Properties Ballpark will also serve as a toy donation drop-off location to support the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Fans can drive through the ballpark's administrative parking lot to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children. Those attending will be permitted to park in the lot and visit the Waddle In Shop as well.

All aspects of the Dec. 13 event will be held rain or shine. For more information on this event, and all U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Toy Drives, please visit garden-city-ny.toysfortots.org, call (516) 228-5840 or email garden.city.ny@toysfortots.org.

