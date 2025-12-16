Ducks "Home Runs for Hunger" Benefits Three Local Organizations

(Melville, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks joined representatives from Fairfield Properties and three local food banks/non-profit organizations on Tuesday to celebrate a successful "Home Runs for Hunger" program during the Ducks 2025 season.

Every time the Ducks hit a home run during the baseball season, Fairfield Properties pledged to make a donation to local food banks to help support the fight against hunger on Long Island. Overall, the Ducks totaled 125 home runs in 2025, and Fairfield Properties donated a total of $13,500.

"Fairfield Properties is honored to partner with the Long Island Ducks on this impactful community initiative," said Gary Broxmeyer and Michael Broxmeyer, co-Managing Partners of Fairfield Properties. "Addressing food insecurity remains a critical need across Long Island, and we're proud to assist these dedicated organizations in their mission to fight hunger."

Three local organizations were selected by Fairfield Properties to benefit from the initiative: The Interfaith Nutrition Network, Long Island Cares and Island Harvest. Gary and Michael Broxmeyer, Fairfield Properties CFO Ralph Cusano, and members of the Ducks - including team mascot QuackerJack - celebrated the program on Tuesday along with Dana N. Lopez, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Interfaith Nutrition Network; Kaylin Wasilchuk, Corporate Philanthropy Manager of Long Island Cares; and Amanda Chirco, Director of Development at Island Harvest.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







