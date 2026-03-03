QuackerJack Wins 16th Best of Long Island Award

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The winners of the annual "Best of Long Island" awards, presented by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, have been announced. Long Island Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, has been chosen as the Best Team Mascot, earning his record 16th consecutive Best of Long Island award overall. Additionally, 2025 Ducks River Town was voted as the Best Long Island Duck for the first time. Winners were selected via online voting conducted during the fall of 2025.

QuackerJack would like to thank everyone that cast ballots for him during this year's contest, and he is looking forward to celebrating his victory throughout the 2026 season, presented by Catholic Health. QJ is excited to watch the Ducks take the field on Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark - Tuesday, April 21, at 6:35 p.m. Season ticket packages, mini plans and group tickets are on sale now, with individual tickets going on sale March 10 at LIDucks.com. Additionally, those interested in having QuackerJack attend their next event can email Ducks Promotions/Community Relations Manager Gabrielle Hernandez at ghernandez@liducks.com.

Town was selected to the Atlantic League's Post-Season All-Star Team in 2025. He finished the season tied for second in the league in on-base percentage (.437), tied for third in triples (7), ranked fourth in hits (143) and walks (74) and was fifth in batting average (.326). In 117 games, the first-year Duck totaled 13 home runs, 71 RBIs and 31 doubles while also posting team-high totals in runs (92), total bases (227), stolen bases (42) and OPS (.954). Defensively, the 26-year-old committed just three errors and totaled six assists over 109 games in the outfield, compiling a .986 fielding percentage.

Along with these two awards, the Ducks were nominated for three other "Best of Long Island" categories. In the Arts and Entertainment category, @LIDucks was nominated for Best X (formerly known as Twitter) Account from Long Island. In the Sports & Activities section, Fairfield Properties Ballpark was nominated for Best Family Amusement Place. Finally, in the food nominees, Long Island's hometown team received a nomination for Best Hot Dog.

