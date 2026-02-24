Ducks Sign Righty Reliever Kristian Scott

Published on February 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Kristian Scott. He begins his first season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"Kristian has consistently excelled on the mound throughout his career thus far," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having him be a part of our pitching staff this season."

Scott has split his first five professional seasons in the Frontier League (2021-23) and American Association (2021, '24-25). In 175 games (two starts), he has compiled 16-9 record with a 3.26 ERA, 17 saves and 187 strikeouts over 209.2 innings. The 28-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association, earning All-Star honors in 2024. He went 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA and five saves in 35 appearances (one start) in 2025 after posting a 6-3 record with a 2.66 ERA and eight saves in 34 games (one starts) during the 2024 campaign.

The Pasadena, Calif., native pitched with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League for two seasons as well (2022-23). In 81 games combined over those two years, he accrued an 8-3 record with a 2.33 ERA, four saves and 95 strikeouts to 35 walks over 89.0 innings of work. The righty began his career in 2021 with the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Schaumburg, making 25 relief appearances between the two teams. Prior to his professional career, Scott played two seasons of collegiate baseball at California State University, Chico.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from February 24, 2026

Ducks Sign Righty Reliever Kristian Scott - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.