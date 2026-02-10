Ducks Add Right-Hander Harrison Francis

Published on February 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Harrison Francis. He begins his first season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"We look forward to welcoming Harrison to Long Island," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has the ability to be a versatile member of our pitching staff this season."

Francis spent the first four seasons of his professional career in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization (2017-19, 2021). During that time, he compiled a 9-3 record with a 5.04 ERA in 42 games (seven starts), striking out 97 batters in 84.0 innings of work. In 2018, the Tallahassee, Fla., native combined to post an 8-0 record with a 2.53 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 14 appearances (four starts) between the Diamondbacks Arizona League affiliate and Single-A Hillsboro.

The 27-year-old went on to spend two seasons with the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association (2022-23). In 38 games (36 starts), he went 10-14 with a 4.88 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 182.2 innings. He then split the 2024 season with the Gastonia Baseball Club in the Atlantic League and Algodoneros de Union Laguna of the Mexican League. Most recently, he accrued a 4.05 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 40.0 innings over 10 games (nine starts) with Criollos de Caguas during this winter's Puerto Rican Winter League season. Francis was originally selected by the Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2017 amateur draft.

"I'm pumped to be a part of the Ducks and play with other high-level talent," said Francis. "Being on a team that has experienced players who want to win and continue to play at a high level is what drew me to Long Island. I'm looking forward to going after a ring and becoming the best player I can be."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.