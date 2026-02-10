Three Former Blue Crabs to Play in World Baseball Classic

Waldorf, MD - With the World Baseball Classic announcing its rosters for the 2026 competition, three former Blue Crabs will represent their countries, including former pitchers Chien-Ming Wang and Nick Wells, as well as former catcher Lyle Lin.

Joining Team Chinese Taipei, Wang will be the bullpen coach, and Lin will be one of the team's catchers.

Wang, who had a successful MLB career most notably with the Yankees, pitched for Southern Maryland in 2015. In 2015, he went 3-0 with the Blue Crabs, with an ERA of 2.49 in three starts. He walked only one and struck out nine while facing 85 batters. He finished his career the next season with the Kansas City Royals. Overall, in the MLB, Wang went 68-34, with a career ERA of 4.36 in nine seasons in the big leagues, and In 2006, he led the majors with 19 wins, finishing second in Cy Young voting that year.

Lin, also on Team Chinese Taipei, caught for Southern Maryland in the 2025 season. Lin played 22 games in the second half, playing excellently defensively, with a fielding percentage of 1.000, 10 assists, and threw out five trying to steal. Lin was the first Taiwanese player to ever be drafted by an affiliated organization back in 2016 in the 16th round by the Seattle Mariners. He made it to Triple-A at his peak in affiliated ball.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Wells has joined Team Great Britain. Wells pitched for the Blue Crabs' playoff team in 2022, with a mark of 3-3 appearing in 30 games. He carried an ERA of 4.66 and struck out 37 in 38.2 innings pitched. A local to Southern Maryland, Wells went to Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, and was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft out of high school. He eventually made it to Triple-A with the Washington Nationals organization in 2021, before landing with the Blue Crabs in 2022. The last three seasons he has pitched for the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

The World Baseball Classic begins on March 5, and the finale will take place at Loan Depot Park in Miami on March 17.

