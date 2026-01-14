Host a Blue Crab in 2026

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are inviting local families in the Southern Maryland community to open their homes to players and become an integral part of the team's family-friendly, community driven experience in Waldorf, Maryland.

The Blue Crabs are looking for generous host families to provide a supportive home environment for players during the season. This program strengthens the bond between the team and the community while offering participating families exclusive perks and once-in-a-lifetime access to professional baseball. "Clawsome Times Await" for families who step up to host a Blue Crab in 2026!

As a host family, you'll gain unique behind-the-scenes involvement with the team and enjoy the following exciting benefits:

Two season tickets per host family to cheer on the Blue Crabs all season long

Early access to stadium events for a premium game-day experience

25% off all team store merchandise

Invitations to exclusive host family parties throughout the season

Access to exclusive host family events

Special on-field recognition to celebrate your support

Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall said "As someone who was the beneficiary of a Host Family early in my career, the memories made and relationships forged truly do last a lifetime. I am excited to lead the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and truly looking forward to meeting and working with each and every one of our Host Families!"

Hosting a player is a rewarding way to make new friends, share in the excitement of professional baseball, and contribute to the success of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The team is seeking welcoming, reliable families who can provide a safe and comfortable environment.

If interested, families are encouraged to fill out this Host Family Sign Up application form.

Interested families are also encouraged to read through our 2026 Host Family Interest Packet for full details. For more information about the Host Family Program or the 2026 season, contact Keith Noonan at 301-638-9788.







