Revs on Repeat, 2026 Promotional Schedule Announced
Published on February 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
York Revolution News Release
(York, PA): The anticipation for the 19th season of Revolution baseball reaches a new milestone with the release of the 2026 promotional schedule. Team officials announced the following highlights, which kick off April 21 on Opening Day. Full promotional details can be found at yorkrevolution.com/promotions.
Opening Day - Gates Open 5:30 PM | Game Starts 6:30 PM
2025 Replica Championship Ring / Necklace Giveaway - first 1,000 fans
$10 tickets for groups of 20+ - use code 'group20' at checkout
Opening Day Ceremonies vs. Lancaster Stormers
Championship Ring Ceremony
Championship Pennant Unveiling
Back-to-Back Opportunities:
If Revs pitchers strike out back-to-back Stormers batters, all fans in attendance get a FREE TICKET for Wednesday, April 22
If Revs batters hit back-to-back homeruns, one fan who enters to win will get a FREE Diamond Deck rental and $150 Revs gift card
Fan Favorites
May 3 - Celebration of Abilities presented by PENN-MAR Human Services
May 17 - Kindergarten Countdown with appearance by Bluey & Bingo
June 5 - Faith Fest presented by Children's Aid Society
June 16 - Motorsports Night presented by BAPS Motor Speedway
June 17 - Ag & Farm Night
June 18 - 11th Annual Pride in the Park
September 5 - High School Spirit Night
Giveaways
April 21 - 2025 Replica Championship Ring / Pendant
April 22 - 2025 Championship Pennant
April 23 - 2025 Championship Concert T-shirt
May 15 - Go Green Canvas Tote Bag presented by York County Solid Waste Authority
May 16 - Stop the Stigma T-shirt presented by Bartz Brigade + NAMI + Suicide Prevention of York County + Crisis Intervention Team
June 6 - Patch Hat + Stronger Than Cancer Patch presented by WellSpan Health
June 16 - 'Have It Made Here' Sublimated Jersey presented by Explore York
June 19 - Hersheypark Kids Ticket Giveaway
July 1 - Team Dog Rosie Plushie presented by York County SPCA
July 3 - Patriotic Hat Patch presented by WellSpan Health
July 17 - White Rose City Hat Patch presented by WellSpan Health
July 18 - LaDownTown Plushie
August 2 - Reversible Hawaiian Bucket Hat presented by Morefield
August 5 - The Great Outdoors Hat Patch presented by WellSpan Health
August 21 - Ladies Night Blanket
August 23 - Revs Byron Plushie - presented by D.F. Stauffer's Biscuit Company
September 4 - DownTown Build-A-Block presented by D.F. Stauffer's Biscuit Company
Jersey Auctions:
DownTown Fursey - presented by PSECU
Big Dills Jersey - presented by H&H Associates & Lobar Associates
Pride in the Park Jersey - presented by JLS Automation
York Rescues Jersey - presented by York County SPCA
Special Food Events:
Father's Day Bats & Brews
Sunday, June 21
Pappy's Q BBQ & Seafood
Sunday, May 3 - BBQ Picnic
Sunday, July 5 - BBQ Picnic
Sunday, August 2 - Pig Roast
Captain Bob's Crab Feast
Sunday, June 7
Sunday, July 19
Sunday, August 23
Inside-the-Park Fireworks Shows
Friday, May 1 - presented by Give Local York
Saturday, May 16
Saturday, May 30
Saturday, June 6 - presented by Precision Custom Components
Saturday, June 20 - presented by Explore York
Saturday, July 4 - presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group
Saturday, July 18 - presented by PA Lottery
Saturday, August 1
Saturday, August 22
Saturday, September 5
July4York:
vs. Lancaster Stormers - Gates open 4:00 PM | Game starts 5:00 PM
Post-game patriotic festivities include:
York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus concert
Epic Inside + Outside-the-Park America250 fireworks show presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group
Specialty Themes:
June 4 - Ritmo de York: World Cup Day
June 19 - Girl Scout Sleepover
July 19 - First Responder Day - FREE tickets for all first responders
July 31 - Scout Sleepover
August 1 - Bike Night - pre-game organized ride & parade
August 19 - Salute to Service - FREE tickets for all active duty & veterans
August 21 - Ladies Night: 'This is What Dreams Are Made Of'
September 1 - Ritmo de York: Latin Heritage Month
New This Year:
June 19 - Revs, The Musical!
May 30 - Pickle Party - Big Dills Alternate Identity
May 31 - RevsCon: All Things Pop Culture
July 17 - 717 Night
August 2 - Hawaiian Luau
August 23 - Cartoon Palooza
"The past two seasons have been championship hits, and in 2026 we're keeping that momentum On Repeat," said Assistant General Manager Sarah Dailey. "From returning favorites to brand-new theme nights, there's something special waiting at the ballpark all summer long."
SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE
Single-game tickets for the 2026 Revolution Season will be on-sale Tuesday, March 3. Fans can purchase seats for individual games or redeem undated ticket vouchers for specific seats at games of their choosing starting on this day. The Shipley Energy Ticket Office will be open 8:30 AM-5:00 PM with a special "Mystery Envelope" promotion for the first 50 customers. Details for this promotion are listed at yorkrevolution.com/special
