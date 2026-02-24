Revs on Repeat, 2026 Promotional Schedule Announced

Published on February 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, PA): The anticipation for the 19th season of Revolution baseball reaches a new milestone with the release of the 2026 promotional schedule. Team officials announced the following highlights, which kick off April 21 on Opening Day. Full promotional details can be found at yorkrevolution.com/promotions.

Opening Day - Gates Open 5:30 PM | Game Starts 6:30 PM

2025 Replica Championship Ring / Necklace Giveaway - first 1,000 fans

$10 tickets for groups of 20+ - use code 'group20' at checkout

Opening Day Ceremonies vs. Lancaster Stormers

Championship Ring Ceremony

Championship Pennant Unveiling

Back-to-Back Opportunities:

If Revs pitchers strike out back-to-back Stormers batters, all fans in attendance get a FREE TICKET for Wednesday, April 22

If Revs batters hit back-to-back homeruns, one fan who enters to win will get a FREE Diamond Deck rental and $150 Revs gift card

Fan Favorites

May 3 - Celebration of Abilities presented by PENN-MAR Human Services

May 17 - Kindergarten Countdown with appearance by Bluey & Bingo

June 5 - Faith Fest presented by Children's Aid Society

June 16 - Motorsports Night presented by BAPS Motor Speedway

June 17 - Ag & Farm Night

June 18 - 11th Annual Pride in the Park

September 5 - High School Spirit Night

Giveaways

April 21 - 2025 Replica Championship Ring / Pendant

April 22 - 2025 Championship Pennant

April 23 - 2025 Championship Concert T-shirt

May 15 - Go Green Canvas Tote Bag presented by York County Solid Waste Authority

May 16 - Stop the Stigma T-shirt presented by Bartz Brigade + NAMI + Suicide Prevention of York County + Crisis Intervention Team

June 6 - Patch Hat + Stronger Than Cancer Patch presented by WellSpan Health

June 16 - 'Have It Made Here' Sublimated Jersey presented by Explore York

June 19 - Hersheypark Kids Ticket Giveaway

July 1 - Team Dog Rosie Plushie presented by York County SPCA

July 3 - Patriotic Hat Patch presented by WellSpan Health

July 17 - White Rose City Hat Patch presented by WellSpan Health

July 18 - LaDownTown Plushie

August 2 - Reversible Hawaiian Bucket Hat presented by Morefield

August 5 - The Great Outdoors Hat Patch presented by WellSpan Health

August 21 - Ladies Night Blanket

August 23 - Revs Byron Plushie - presented by D.F. Stauffer's Biscuit Company

September 4 - DownTown Build-A-Block presented by D.F. Stauffer's Biscuit Company

Jersey Auctions:

DownTown Fursey - presented by PSECU

Big Dills Jersey - presented by H&H Associates & Lobar Associates

Pride in the Park Jersey - presented by JLS Automation

York Rescues Jersey - presented by York County SPCA

Special Food Events:

Father's Day Bats & Brews

Sunday, June 21

Pappy's Q BBQ & Seafood

Sunday, May 3 - BBQ Picnic

Sunday, July 5 - BBQ Picnic

Sunday, August 2 - Pig Roast

Captain Bob's Crab Feast

Sunday, June 7

Sunday, July 19

Sunday, August 23

Inside-the-Park Fireworks Shows

Friday, May 1 - presented by Give Local York

Saturday, May 16

Saturday, May 30

Saturday, June 6 - presented by Precision Custom Components

Saturday, June 20 - presented by Explore York

Saturday, July 4 - presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group

Saturday, July 18 - presented by PA Lottery

Saturday, August 1

Saturday, August 22

Saturday, September 5

July4York:

vs. Lancaster Stormers - Gates open 4:00 PM | Game starts 5:00 PM

Post-game patriotic festivities include:

York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus concert

Epic Inside + Outside-the-Park America250 fireworks show presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group

Specialty Themes:

June 4 - Ritmo de York: World Cup Day

June 19 - Girl Scout Sleepover

July 19 - First Responder Day - FREE tickets for all first responders

July 31 - Scout Sleepover

August 1 - Bike Night - pre-game organized ride & parade

August 19 - Salute to Service - FREE tickets for all active duty & veterans

August 21 - Ladies Night: 'This is What Dreams Are Made Of'

September 1 - Ritmo de York: Latin Heritage Month

New This Year:

June 19 - Revs, The Musical!

May 30 - Pickle Party - Big Dills Alternate Identity

May 31 - RevsCon: All Things Pop Culture

July 17 - 717 Night

August 2 - Hawaiian Luau

August 23 - Cartoon Palooza

"The past two seasons have been championship hits, and in 2026 we're keeping that momentum On Repeat," said Assistant General Manager Sarah Dailey. "From returning favorites to brand-new theme nights, there's something special waiting at the ballpark all summer long."

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE

Single-game tickets for the 2026 Revolution Season will be on-sale Tuesday, March 3. Fans can purchase seats for individual games or redeem undated ticket vouchers for specific seats at games of their choosing starting on this day. The Shipley Energy Ticket Office will be open 8:30 AM-5:00 PM with a special "Mystery Envelope" promotion for the first 50 customers. Details for this promotion are listed at yorkrevolution.com/special







