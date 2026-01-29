Revolution Names First Chief Financial Officer

(York, PA): The five-time Atlantic League of Professional Baseball champions, the York Revolution, announced today the creation of a newly established position within the organization's front office. Ken Picciotti Sr. has been named the first Chief Financial Officer in team history, a role designed to strengthen the club's long-term financial foundation.

"We've seen what strong leadership and smart planning can produce on the field with back-to-back championships, and now we're focused on applying that same approach behind the scenes," said Ben Shipley, President & General Manager of the Revolution. "This new CFO role strengthens our ability to manage rising costs while continuing to invest in the future of the York Revolution."

A 2015 graduate of York College of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in accounting, Picciotti later earned his MBA from York College in 2020. He brings ten years of corporate accounting experience, all within York County, including roles at Hanover Foods, Dentsply, and the past seven years at Shipley Energy. He is currently CPA-eligible and actively progressing through the certification process.

Over the past decade, York Professional Baseball has expanded from mainly operating a professional baseball team to driving WellSpan Park to be a 365-day-a-year event venue. With the growth of year-round operations comes the need for enhanced financial strategy to ensure long-term sustainability, leading to the creation of this new role.

"Ken is a creative and energetic leader, and I've had the opportunity to work closely with him at Shipley Energy over the past seven years," said Matthew Sommer, President of Shipley Energy & Chief Strategic Officer for the York Revolution. "We're excited to have Ken guiding the organization at a deeper level of financial strategy to drive profitability. His leadership will play a key role in shaping the future of the club while combining his passion for sports and community."

Deeply rooted in the local community, Picciotti has coached youth baseball in Dover for four years and served as league treasurer. He moved to York in 2012 to attend York College, is married to his high school sweetheart, and is the proud father of two sons. A lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan, he is excited to combine his professional expertise with his passion for baseball and the York community.







