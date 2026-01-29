Stormers to Play as Two New Alternate Identities in 2026

(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers announced two new alternate identities coming this season. The Stormers are embracing local history, heritage, and a healthy sense of humor in 2026 with two alternate identities: the Lancaster Red Roses and the Lancaster Road Apples.

What better way to honor the Red Rose city than to become the Red Roses! As the Red Roses, the Stormers pay homage to Lancaster County's rich Pennsylvania Dutch roots and the iconic red rose that has long symbolized the region. The identity celebrates local pride, tradition, and the deep connection between the team and the community it represents. The Red Roses come as a throwback to the 20th century when there was a baseball team in Lancaster called the Red Roses.

The Red Roses will debut during opening weekend on Saturday, April 25th.

On May 2nd, the Stormers will transform into the Lancaster Road Apples. The term "Road Apples" dates back decades as old-fashioned slang and represents the Lancaster Community. The use of the Road Apples name leans fully into humor, nostalgia and is the perfect fit for Lancaster's hometown team.

"We are very excited about both alternate identities, as they each serve a different purpose. The Red Roses pay tribute to Lancaster's history, while the Road Apples bring a fun, unique to Lancaster, flair - while still being respectful of the community!", said Alexandra Bunn, Vice President and Assistant General Manager.

Both identities will feature specialty uniforms, themed game presentations, and unique merchandise available at Penn Medicine Park. Stay tuned for the entire 2026 promotional schedule coming tomorrow.

The Stormers open the season at York on April 21st for three games before heading back to Penn Medicine Park for the home opener against Long Island on April 24th.

