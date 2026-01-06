Christmas Tree Lane Presented by WellSpan Voting Winners Announced, Raising Thousands for Local Non-Profits

Published on January 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The Christmas Tree Lane initiative once again brought the community together this holiday season, raising thousands of dollars for local non-profit organizations through festive displays and public voting. We received a total of $47,728 in votes to support various non- profits in our community, which is absolutely incredible! Following the conclusion of voting, the top three fundraising winners are:

- 1st Place: Full Circle Recycling supporting Millersville Area Meals on Wheels raised $7,004.00 and will receive an additional $1,000.

- 2nd Place: Denver Cold Storage supporting Real Life Community Services raised $5,316.00 and will receive an additional $750.

- 3rd Place: Garden Spot Mechanical, Inc. supporting Manheim Food Pantry raised $3,264.00 and will receive an additional $500.

In addition to public voting, a panel of judges selected winners for the Best Decorated Tree category. Those honorees are:

- 1st Place: Denver Cold Storage supporting Real Life Community Services, receiving an additional $1,000.

- 2nd Place: LEPCO supporting Central PA Food Bank, receiving an additional $750.

- 3rd Place: Garber Metrology supporting the YMCA, receiving an additional $500.

With these prizes, we will be donating a total of $54,072.00 ! Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to everyone who participated, donated, voted and helped us create Holiday Magic at Penn Medicine Park this Christmas season.

The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Park are already looking forward to hosting Christmas Tree Lane again in 2026. We are looking forward to welcoming back returning participants and inviting new businesses and non-profits to be part of the magic. Be on the lookout for Christmas Tree Lane 2026 information coming this summer.







