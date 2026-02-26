Lancaster Stormers Ticket on Sale Day Tomorrow, February 27th

(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers single game tickets go on sale tomorrow - Friday, February 27th.

The box office will open at 8:30 AM to begin the sales. Special deals will be going on throughout the day. These deals will be available in person ONLY. Tickets will be available online at regular prices beginning tomorrow.

These special deals include:

First 22 people in line will receive a FREE t-shirt and Penn Medicine tote bag.

Everyone in line in the first 22 minutes can get 20 tickets to April and May games for $26 (plus fees)

$5 tickets to Friday and Saturday games (plus fees)

Rotating Hourly Deals

$10 off Storm Force

$10 off Silver Stormers

$4.50 tickets to Sunday - Thursday games (plus fees)

40% off ALL items in the team store (excluding alternate identity merch)

Team store also opens at 8:30 AM

Tomorrow is also the first day that Red Roses and Road Apples merchandise will be available for purchase in the team store.

Ticket on sale day is a large celebration to kick off the official start of baseball season in Lancaster. The in-person deals will run from 8:30 AM - 5 PM!

"There's a special kind of buzz that comes with putting single-game tickets on sale. It means Lancaster Stormers baseball is almost back and spring is right around the corner - even if there's still snow on the field. This is the moment fans start circling dates, planning traditions, and counting down to that first pitch. We can't wait to welcome families, friends, and generations of fans back to Penn Medicine Park to make more unforgettable memories together", said Mike Reynolds, CEO.

The Stormers season begins on April 21st at York.







