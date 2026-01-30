Stormers Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule and Game Times

(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers have announced their 2026 promotional schedule. This year promises to bring new energy and excitement to Penn Medicine Park! The promo schedule is made up of alternate identities, weekly themes and promotions, and single game promotions.

The Stormers will play as FIVE different identities this season. The Lancaster Stormers, Lebanon Ironmasters, Lebanon Bologna and the two new identities in 2026, the Red Roses and the Road Apples!

The weekly promotions consist of special events/themes that are held on a specific night each week. The weekly promotions include:

Tuesdays

Silver Stormers presented by A&E Audiology - for fans 55+!

Wednesdays

Wet Nose Wednesday - Bring your dog to the game!

AAA Wednesday - Get $4 off a field box seat with your AAA Card!

Thursdays

Military Thursday presented by Rhoads Energy - All active military and Veterans get in FREE with ID!

Senior Thursday presented by A&E Audiology - Seniors 55+ get $4 off a field box seat!

Bike Night presented by Freeburn Law

Fridays

WellSpan Health Fun Fridays brings you appearances and entertainment all season long!

Kids run the bases

Saturdays

Fireworks Saturdays presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Sundays

Superhero Sunday presented by Penn State Health - Stormers players will wear Superhero jerseys and select Sundays will feature superhero character appearances

Pre-game catch on the field / player autographs

Post-game kids run the bases

The remainder of the promotional schedule includes some returning fan-favorite themes as well as some new promotions.

The Philly Phanatic, Dinosaurs Arise, Tyler the Amazing and the Zooperstars will all return to Penn Medicine Park in 2026. As well as fan-favorites like the Teddy Bear Toss, Christmas in July, Star Wars Night, Harry Potter Night and Country Night.

2026 will feature some new promotions including Under The Sea Night featuring a live mermaid tank, Purr At The Park and Art At The Park!

This season will feature giveaway items such as a snow globe, a golden baseball, a youth soccer jersey and to celebrate Stormers' Broadcaster Dave Collins and the Dave Collins Farewell Tour - a Dave Collins Bobblehead!

View the entire 2026 promotional schedule here.

The Stormers 2026 game times will be:

Tuesday - Saturday at 6:45 PM

Sundays at 1:30 PM

Special game times are:

Senior Day on Thursday, April 30th at 11 AM

Baseball In Education Day on Thursday, May 14th at 11 AM

Camp Day on Thursday, July 9th at 11 AM

Back to School Event on Sunday, August 9th at 6:45 PM

The Stormers 2026 season kicks off in just 81 days on April 21st at York. For more information visit www.lancasterstormers.com.







