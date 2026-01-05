Prospector Baseball Group Announces Leadership Promotions with the Lancaster Stormers

Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) has announced the promotion of Michael Reynolds to Chief Executive Officer of the Lancaster Stormers and Alexandra Bunn to Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the club.

Reynolds previously served as President and General Manager, while Bunn was Vice President of Baseball Operations. This year, both will celebrate their 10th summer with the Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Park.

"Both Mike and Alex have demonstrated exceptional passion, leadership, and commitment to this organization," said John Abbamondi and Ben Boyer, co-founders of Prospector Baseball Group. "We are grateful for their leadership and excited to see them thrive in their expanded roles."

As CEO of the Stormers, Reynolds will continue to lead the organization's strategic vision and day-to-day operations while assuming broader responsibilities focused on the long-term growth of the team and the broader PBG portfolio. Since joining the Stormers, he has played a key role in strengthening operations, expanding partnerships, advancing the organization's mission, and positioning Penn Medicine Park as a year-round community asset.

"PBG recognizes how special the Stormers and the Lancaster community truly are," Reynolds said. "I'm grateful for their trust and belief in me and my colleagues as we continue to build on the growth we've experienced in Lancaster."

Bunn began her career with the Stormers as an intern in February 2017 and has steadily advanced through the organization. In her new role, she will continue to oversee stadium and team operations while assuming expanded responsibilities in strategic planning and overall business growth. She will work closely with PBG and Reynolds to build on the franchise's tradition of excellence.

"I am incredibly proud of Alex and her promotion," Reynolds said. "Her leadership, dedication, and genuine passion for our organization have played an important role in our continued growth."

"I am honored to step into this new role and grateful for the opportunity," Bunn said. "I'm thankful to PBG and to Mike for their trust and confidence, and I look forward to continuing to support the organization's vision."







