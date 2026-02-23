Lancaster Stormers Single Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, February 27th

(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers announce that their single game tickets will be going on sale this Friday, February 27th.

The box office will open at 8:30 AM to begin the sales. Special deals will be going on throughout the day. These deals will be available in person only. Tickets will be available online at regular price beginning the same day.

These special deals include:

First 22 people in line will receive a FREE t-shirt and Penn Medicine tote bag.

First 22 people in line can get 20 tickets for $26 (plus fees)

Rotating Hourly Deals

$10 off Storm Force

$10 off Silver Stormers

$4.50 tickets to Sunday - Thursday games (plus fees)

40% off ALL items in the team store (excluding alternate identity merch)

Team store also opens at 8:30 AM

The 27th will also be the first day that Red Roses and Road Apples merchandise will be available for purchase in the team store.

Ticket on sale day is a large celebration to kick off the official start of baseball season in Lancaster. The in-person deals will run from 8:30 AM - 5 PM!

"Over the past nine years, this has evolved into a tradition truly beloved by fans and Stormers staff! It serves as the official kickoff to the new season", said Alex Bunn, Vice President/Assistant General Manager.

The Stormers season begins on April 21st at York.







