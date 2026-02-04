Lancaster Stormers Executives Turn Their Opportunities in Sports into a Way to Support Girls Youth Programs

Published on February 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers female executives have announced their initiative to help support local girls' youth programs.

In honor of today being National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the 10 female members of the Lancaster Stormers front office are launching an initiative to help support girls' youth programs and the future of women in sports.

This entirely female-run initiative comes with a goal of inspiring, recognizing and creating pathways for the future of women in sports.

The goal is to sell 5,000 tickets at $10/ticket, where $5/ticket will go back to local girls' youth programs.

Recognizing the importance of access, mentorship, and opportunity, Stormers executives have committed time, resources, and leadership to initiatives that empower young girls through sports, education, and personal development. These efforts aim to create pathways for confidence-building, teamwork, and leadership as we lead the next generation to great success as women in sports.

"As a woman in sports, I take great pride in helping to create opportunities for those who envision themselves in this industry. Through this initiative, we want girls and women to feel empowered, confident, and supported as they discover their potential and pursue their own paths in sports leadership", said Alexandra Bunn, Vice President and Assistant General Manager.

The Lancaster Stormers remain committed to being a positive force in the community and creating a lasting impact with not only baseball, but every event, initiative and opportunity at Penn Medicine Park.

"Throughout my career in sports, I've had the opportunity to work with many exceptional women, including so many right here in Lancaster. As a father of daughters in sports and a colleague of women who continue to lead and inspire, this initiative is especially meaningful to me. I'm proud of our team for taking a leadership role in celebrating and supporting girls and women in sports", said Mike Reynolds, CEO.

Organizations and programs can follow this link to apply to be supported by this initiative.

This initiative will run throughout February.







