MLB Partner Leagues Celebrate #NGWSD

(New York) - National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) was created in 1987 and is celebrated on the first Wednesday of February each year. This day honors the achievements of female athletes, recognizes the power of sports in building confidence and leadership and celebrates the advancements in sports by women while also encouraging participation.

The Atlantic League and the Frontier League, as MLB Partner Leagues, have combined resources to honor those women who have chosen to work in professional baseball we celebrate their accomplishments!

ATLANTIC LEAGUE OF PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL

Emily Merrill - Administrator

Charleston Dirty Birds

Jill Gearin- Manager of Community Engagement and Media Relations

Barb Korn- Youth Education Program Coordinator

Gastonia Ghostpeppers

Lauren Muni - Chief Marketing Officer (Zawyer)

Ashley Millan - Director of Stadium Operations (Zawyer)

Carolyn Colton - Events and Booking Coordinator

Mariella Vallejo - Merchandise Manager & Account Executive

Megan Hatt - Account Executive

Shannon Crump - Assistant F&B Director

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Linda Ebersole - Ownership

Mary Nixon - Executive Manager

Natalie Brockway - Director of Corporate Sales

Meghan Walling - Group Sales and Events Director

Angela Webber - Financial Manager

Maggie Piazza - Community Relations Coordinator

Abigail Carter - Corporate Sales Account Executive

Rachel Green - Office Manager

High Point Rockers

Caroline Cooling - Assistant General Manager

Sherrie Poplin - Business Manager

Michaela Warren - Box Office Manager

Assistant Clubhouse Attendant Sandy Weale

Lancaster Stormers

Alexandra Bunn - Vice President/Assistant General Manager

Pam Raffensberger - Chief Financial Officer

Mary Beth Arnold - Director of Human Resources and Events

Rebecca Kaminskas - Client Services Manager

Sydney Sterling - Director of Marketing and Communications

Kristy Adams - Culinary Operations Manager

Brielle Chmiel - Retail Manager

Lindsay Kohl - Account Executive

Kendra Groff - Senior Account Executive

Madeline Davis - Community and Fan Engagement Coordinator

Lexington Legends

Emma Retherford - Community and Fan Relations Manager

Heather Lowder - Business Manager

Long Island Ducks

Annmarie DeMasi - Controller

Michelle Jensen - Director, Merchandise

Christine Blumenauer - Human Resources/Office Manager

Gabrielle Hernandez - Promotions/Community Relations Manager

Emily Miller - Social Media Manager

Megan Campisi - Administrative Coordinator

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Maggie Connolly - Promotions and Social Media Manager

Kendra Hunt - Front Office and Retail Manager

Staten Island FerryHawks

Dana Tufaro - Sales Executive

Kassidy Miller - Sales Executive

York Revolution

Brianna Klinger - Community Engagement Manager

Cindy Burkholder - Director of Ticketing & Retail Operations

Destiny Aguirre - Junior Staff Accountant

Grace Hoffhines - Marketing Manager

Haley Feist - Community Engagement Intern

Kendall Menzer - Finance Coordinator

Sarah Dailey - Assistant General Manager

Amanda Shusko - Concessions Manager

Karissa Leake - Premium Services Manager

Tiffany Livering - Executive Chef

FRONTIER LEAGUE EXECUTIVES

Christine Blaine, CEO - Washington Wild Things

Annie Sauget-Miller, CEO - Gateway Grizzlies

Frédérik Bélanger, Director of Operations - Trois - Rivières Aigles

Jessica Wilson, Assistant GM - New York Boulders

Shari Massengill, General Manager - Down East Bird Dawgs

Sarah Fortuna, Vice President of Fan Experience - Schaumburg Boomers

Tori Zalewski, Manager of Marketing - Joliet Slammers

Tracy Marek, Cheif Marketing Office - Lake Erie Crushers

Sarah George, Director of Digital Marketing - Frontier League







