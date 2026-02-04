MLB Partner Leagues Celebrate #NGWSD
Published on February 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release
(New York) - National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) was created in 1987 and is celebrated on the first Wednesday of February each year. This day honors the achievements of female athletes, recognizes the power of sports in building confidence and leadership and celebrates the advancements in sports by women while also encouraging participation.
The Atlantic League and the Frontier League, as MLB Partner Leagues, have combined resources to honor those women who have chosen to work in professional baseball we celebrate their accomplishments!
ATLANTIC LEAGUE OF PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL
Emily Merrill - Administrator
Charleston Dirty Birds
Jill Gearin- Manager of Community Engagement and Media Relations
Barb Korn- Youth Education Program Coordinator
Gastonia Ghostpeppers
Lauren Muni - Chief Marketing Officer (Zawyer)
Ashley Millan - Director of Stadium Operations (Zawyer)
Carolyn Colton - Events and Booking Coordinator
Mariella Vallejo - Merchandise Manager & Account Executive
Megan Hatt - Account Executive
Shannon Crump - Assistant F&B Director
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
Linda Ebersole - Ownership
Mary Nixon - Executive Manager
Natalie Brockway - Director of Corporate Sales
Meghan Walling - Group Sales and Events Director
Angela Webber - Financial Manager
Maggie Piazza - Community Relations Coordinator
Abigail Carter - Corporate Sales Account Executive
Rachel Green - Office Manager
High Point Rockers
Caroline Cooling - Assistant General Manager
Sherrie Poplin - Business Manager
Michaela Warren - Box Office Manager
Assistant Clubhouse Attendant Sandy Weale
Lancaster Stormers
Alexandra Bunn - Vice President/Assistant General Manager
Pam Raffensberger - Chief Financial Officer
Mary Beth Arnold - Director of Human Resources and Events
Rebecca Kaminskas - Client Services Manager
Sydney Sterling - Director of Marketing and Communications
Kristy Adams - Culinary Operations Manager
Brielle Chmiel - Retail Manager
Lindsay Kohl - Account Executive
Kendra Groff - Senior Account Executive
Madeline Davis - Community and Fan Engagement Coordinator
Lexington Legends
Emma Retherford - Community and Fan Relations Manager
Heather Lowder - Business Manager
Long Island Ducks
Annmarie DeMasi - Controller
Michelle Jensen - Director, Merchandise
Christine Blumenauer - Human Resources/Office Manager
Gabrielle Hernandez - Promotions/Community Relations Manager
Emily Miller - Social Media Manager
Megan Campisi - Administrative Coordinator
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Maggie Connolly - Promotions and Social Media Manager
Kendra Hunt - Front Office and Retail Manager
Staten Island FerryHawks
Dana Tufaro - Sales Executive
Kassidy Miller - Sales Executive
York Revolution
Brianna Klinger - Community Engagement Manager
Cindy Burkholder - Director of Ticketing & Retail Operations
Destiny Aguirre - Junior Staff Accountant
Grace Hoffhines - Marketing Manager
Haley Feist - Community Engagement Intern
Kendall Menzer - Finance Coordinator
Sarah Dailey - Assistant General Manager
Amanda Shusko - Concessions Manager
Karissa Leake - Premium Services Manager
Tiffany Livering - Executive Chef
FRONTIER LEAGUE EXECUTIVES
Christine Blaine, CEO - Washington Wild Things
Annie Sauget-Miller, CEO - Gateway Grizzlies
Frédérik Bélanger, Director of Operations - Trois - Rivières Aigles
Jessica Wilson, Assistant GM - New York Boulders
Shari Massengill, General Manager - Down East Bird Dawgs
Sarah Fortuna, Vice President of Fan Experience - Schaumburg Boomers
Tori Zalewski, Manager of Marketing - Joliet Slammers
Tracy Marek, Cheif Marketing Office - Lake Erie Crushers
Sarah George, Director of Digital Marketing - Frontier League
