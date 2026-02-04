High Point Rockers to Hold Job Fairs at Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will host a pair of community-wide seasonal job fairs at Truist Point on Tuesday, February 10 and Thursday, February 12 in the Catalyst Club.

The job fair on Tuesday, February 10 will run from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. while the Thursday, February 12 event goes from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Job fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available with the Rockers, Truist Point, and Carousel Hospitality (concessionaire). The Rockers and Carolina Core FC will hold games from April through October at Truist Point. CCFC will hold exhibition matches beginning in late February.

Positions are available in areas including ushers, security, ticket takers, box office assistants, parking attendants, promotional team members, guest services, retail merchandise, game day mascots, video production and Catalyst Club reception as well as internships.

Carousel Hospitality will be interviewing for positions providing kitchen help, food prep, servers, catering staff, concessions workers, bartenders, supervisors and warehouse staff.

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid government ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required.

The job fair will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available in the Catalyst Club parking lot, located at 214 Lindsay Street.

Specific job inquiries may be directed to info@HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.







