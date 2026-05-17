Stormers Rout High Point On Homer Salvo

Published on May 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers unleashed a savage offensive attack on Saturday evening, slugging five homers, en route to a 14-3 victory over the High Point Rockers at Penn Medicine Park.

It was Lancaster's fourth straight win in the six-game series.

Matt Solter (1-4) yielded a leadoff infield single by Jeremy Arocho, who promptly stole second. Jake Thompson smashed a single up the middle, the first of his four hits, to drive in the game's first run. Tyler Miller followed with a double to left, and Nick Lucky slammed the first of the homers, a three-run blast to right for a 4-0 cushion.

The assault continued in the second when Arocho's single up the middle plated David Smith for a 5-0 advantage. Thompson lined a homer inside the foul pole, and, later in the inning, Evan Ulrich, batting for an injured Joe DeLuca, launched a homer to right for a 9-0 edge.

Thompson doubled home another run in the third. Arocho added a solo shot, and Lucky capped the scoring with another three-run drive to right.

The beneficiary of the onslaught was Lancaster right-hander Jason Bollman (2-0). Bollman carried a shutout into the sixth when he yielded a run on three singles and a walk. Overall, the Illinois native surrendered five hits and two walks while striking out three in his third consecutive six-inning start.

High Point left the bases loaded in two of the final three innings and stranded 11 runners on base for the night.

The series between the two clubs will conclude on Sunday afternoon. Luke Albright (1-2) will make the start for Lancaster against David Hess (1-0) in a rematch of Tuesday's starters. Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 1:20.

NOTES: Arocho has hit safely in seven straight games, going 17-for-31 (.548)...He has boosted his season average to .330...Thompson had his second four-hit game of the week...He is 11-for-18 with 10 RBI in the High Point series...His average increased to .397, taking over the league lead...Lucky had the biggest RBI day by a Stormer since Niko Hulsizer drove in a club-record nine against Long Island, July 14, 2024.







Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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