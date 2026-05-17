Ross' Huge Night Powers Revs to Sixth Straight Victory

Published on May 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: Jackson Ross enjoyed another monster night at the plate and Chris Vallimont won his first home start since Opening Night as the York Revolution won their sixth consecutive game, defeating the Staten Island FerryHawks, 11-6 on Saturday night at WellSpan Park.

Ross led a 15-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBI. On the current six-game winning streak, he is now 13-for-23 (.565) with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Vallimont (1-0) worked past a bloop double to leadoff the game, stranding Lamar Briggs at third with three ground outs in a scoreless first.

Jacob Teter singled to center and Brandon Lewis sliced a double to right with two outs in the bottom half, setting up Ross who pounded a two-run single back up the middle to open the scoring.

Vallimont came within a two-strike foul tip of an "immaculate inning" on his ninth pitch of the second inning, striking out the side on 10 pitches, all strikes.

York added three more with two outs in the third as Ross ripped another RBI single up the gut and Nick Dunn drove a two-run double to deep left center to make it 5-0.

Vallimont retired nine straight before Staten Island got on the board in the fourth. Gary Mattis opened their scoring with an RBI triple that was nearly caught by Devonte Brown crashing against the right field fence and Robby Barham added a sac fly to center to cut it to 5-2.

The Revs got a run back in their half of the fourth as Tomo Otosaka stole second and third, drawing an errant throw from catcher Oscar Santos, allowing him to score for a 6-2 lead.

The Revs ripped off a four-run frame in the fifth. Ross launched a two-run homer to left center, and Eddy Arteaga smacked a two-run single through a drawn-in right side of the infield as the lead ballooned to 10-2.

Santos connected on a three-run homer to left against reliever Shane Gray in the sixth, and a throwing error on an attempted double play turn allowed a run to cross in the seventh as Staten Island pulled within 10-6.

Jacob Teter drilled an RBI single to right with two outs in the seventh to close the scoring.

Josh Mollerus struck out the side in a dominant eighth and Ryan Shreve sandwiched a ground out in between two strikeouts in a perfect ninth to close it out.

Notes: York's six-game winning streak is the Revs' longest since a seven-gamer in July, 2024. The Revs are a season-best three games above .500 at 13-10 overall. They also improve to 9-5 at home and 8-3 against the North Division. Revs pitchers struck out 14 in the game after a season-high 16 the night before; the Revs lead the league with 10.7 K/9 and have struck out 119 in 86 innings (12.45 K/9) over the last nine games including a dozen or more in six of those nine contests. Vallimont allowed just two runs in five innings for the win as Revs starting pitchers own a 2.00 ERA (45.0 IP, 10 ER) over the last eight games. The win is the 16th of Vallimont's Revs career (16-6) as he moves past Robert Carson, tying Ricardo Gomez for ninth on the club's all-time list. With one walk and five strikeouts, he has 18 strikeouts compared to just three walks for the season, and moves into eighth on the franchise's all-time strikeout list with 205 in his Revs career, passing Duke von Schamann and Eduardo Rivera (202) for eighth in Saturday's contest. The Revs have scored 11 or more runs in three of the last eight games. Of their 11 runs on Saturday, seven scored with two outs. York stole a season-high five bases as the Revs now have 13 steals in the first five games of the series; they had just 11 in the first 18 games of the season. York moves to within 1.0 game of first place with the win, behind both Hagerstown and Lancaster in the North Division. Ross has three hits or more in three of the last four games as he is 11-for-15 in those contests.

Next: York will go for its first ever six-game sweep on Sunday at 1 pm as RHP Rhett Kouba (0-2, 4.05) faces lefty Brandon Haston (0-2, 6.48). It is Kindergarten Countdown as all Kindergarten-bound kids get in free, including a free Kindergarten Countdown graduation sash and a pregame parade around the field for all Kindergarten-bound kids. There is also an appearance by Bluey and Bingo and it is a Sunday Funday by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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