Lexington Legends Pitcher Brian Zeldin Signs with Minnesota Twins Organization

Published on February 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - Brian Zeldin, who played a key role in the Lexington Legends' pitching staff during the 2025 season, has signed with the Minnesota Twins organization for the 2026 season.

Zeldin, 25, posted a 2.61 ERA in 15 appearances for Lexington in 2025, striking out 25 batters over 20.2 innings. The right-hander was a steady presence out of the bullpen and was frequently called upon in leverage situations as the Legends finished with 64 wins on the year as the Legends finished with 64 wins on the year, securing the club's first winning season since 2018.

A native of Marietta, Georgia, Zeldin pitched collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania before finishing his career at the University of Georgia. He appeared in 42 games at Georgia and continued to refine his repertoire before beginning his professional career.

Zeldin becomes the first former Legends player to sign with a Major League organization in 2026, further reinforcing the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's status as a premier partner league and a proven pathway to affiliated baseball.







