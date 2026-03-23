Lexington Legends to Host All "A" Classic Baseball Tournament at Legends Field

Published on March 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that Legends Field will host the All "A" Classic Baseball Tournament from March 23 through March 25, 2026.

The three-day tournament will feature top small-school programs from across the region competing in a premier setting at Legends Field.

Opening day action on Monday, March 23 will include two games:

5:30 PM - Frankfort Christian Academy (home) vs. Sayre

8:00 PM - Model (home) vs. Frankfort

Tournament play continues on Tuesday, March 24, beginning at 6:00 PM, as Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) will face the winner of Monday's Game 1. Following that matchup, Berea will take on the winner of Monday's Game 2.

The tournament will conclude with the championship game on Wednesday, March 25.

"We're excited to welcome the All 'A' Classic back to Legends Field," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "This event brings together outstanding high school programs from across the region, and we're proud to provide a first-class experience for players, coaches, and fans."

Legends Field continues to establish itself as a premier destination for baseball in Kentucky, hosting professional, collegiate, and high school events throughout the year. The All "A" Classic adds to a growing lineup of marquee events at the ballpark.

Fans attending the tournament can enjoy a full Legends Field game-day experience, including concessions and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Tickets can be purchased at the Legends Field box office or by calling 859-252-4487.

For more information, including ticket sales, group outings, and partnerships, visit lexingtonlegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from March 23, 2026

Lexington Legends to Host All "A" Classic Baseball Tournament at Legends Field - Lexington Legends

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