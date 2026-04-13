Lexington Legends Announce 2026 Exhibition Game Schedule at Legends Field

Published on April 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are excited to announce their 2026 exhibition game schedule at Legends Field, highlighted by an Education Day game and a special Fan Fest Exhibition Night open to the entire Central Kentucky community.

The Legends will host two exhibition games ahead of the 2026 regular season:

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - First Pitch at 10:30 AM (Education Day)

Thursday, April 16, 2026 - First Pitch at 6:30 PM (Fan Fest Exhibition)

The April 15 matchup will serve as an Education Day, welcoming local students, teachers, and schools from across Central Kentucky for a fun and engaging field trip experience at the ballpark. The event will combine baseball with educational elements, providing a memorable daytime outing for students while offering a first look at the 2026 Legends roster.

The following evening, the Legends will host their Fan Fest Exhibition Night on Thursday, April 16, featuring free admission for all fans. The event will include food and drink specials, exclusive ticket offers for the 2026 season, interactive fan experiences, and more, making it the perfect way to kick off the season and welcome fans back to Legends Field.

"This is a great opportunity for our fans and community to get their first look at the 2026 team," said Justin Ferrarella. "From our Education Day with local schools to our Fan Fest Exhibition Night, we're excited to create two unique experiences that build momentum heading into Opening Night."

The Legends' 2026 season officially begins on Friday, April 24 at Legends Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM and a postgame fireworks show presented by Lexington Clinic.

For more information on exhibition games, group outings, and ticket packages, visit lexingtonlegends.com or follow the Legends on social media.







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