High Point Rockers Offer Exhibition Game Special

Published on April 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers are offering a special treat to their fans when the Rockers play their annual exhibition game against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Friday, April 17. A ticket to the contest comes with complimentary food and beverages for every fan.

Tickets to the 6:05 p.m. contest can be purchased for just $20. The ticket includes a reserved seat and complimentary access to the Truist Point concessions stands. The exhibition game is included as a part of all Rockers season ticket packages. The complimentary concessions will allow fans to sample the food offerings of Truist Point. Alcohol and select items are excluded.

"Exhibition games are not just tune-ups for the players but for our staff and concessions workers as well," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "By giving all of our fans complimentary access to the concession stands, we will help everybody in the ballpark be prepared for Opening Night."

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the annual exhibition against Gastonia. This season marks the sixth consecutive season that the Rockers have hosted their in-state rivals in a preseason exhibition.

The Rockers will open the regular season at home on Tuesday, April 21 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. That game will mark the first of a three-game series with Gastonia before the Rockers embark on their first road trip of the year on Friday, April 24. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Rockers Box Office or online at HighPointRockers.com.







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High Point Rockers Offer Exhibition Game Special - High Point Rockers

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