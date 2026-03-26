High Point Rockers Announce "Weather Or Not" Promotion

Published on March 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - For the fourth consecutive season, the High Point Rockers will place individual game tickets on sale on Wednesday, April 1 with the largest discount of the year.

The Rockers' annual "Weather or Not" promotion offers single game tickets with a discounted price based upon the official temperature in High Point, N.C. at 7 a.m. that day. If the 7 a.m. temperature on April 1 is 50 degrees F, Rockers fans will save 50 percent on all individual game tickets for the 2026 season.

The discounted ticket offer will start at 10 a.m. and run until midnight on April 1. Tickets can be purchased either online at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood Avenue.

Single game tickets are regularly priced at $16 for home plate box seats, $12 for infield box seats, $10 for standard box seats and $8 for bleacher seats. Any discounts will be applied to regular single game prices. Tickets for July 3, July 4 and September 9 are excluded from this offer.

"We have found that over the last four seasons, our fans really enjoy this promotion," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "This will be an opportunity for all Rockers fans to get their best discount of the season."

Under the special April 1 promotion, fans can purchase up to eight tickets for any single Rockers home game. There is a limit of 10 games for this promotion. This promotion is not valid on season tickets, group outings, or other Truist Point events.

For 2026, Rockers home games will again start at 6:35 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games with Sunday contests beginning at 3:36 p.m.

Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/3prh8fht and can also be purchased at the Rockers box office, located on Gatewood Ave. and open from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

Season tickets and mini-plans remain on sale and may be purchased online or in-person at the High Point Rockers Box Office. Visit www.HighPointRockers.com/season-tickets for more information.

The Rockers open their season at home on Tuesday, April 21 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. The Rockers will be seeking their fifth trip to the playoffs in the last seven years, having won the Atlantic League's South Division Championship in 2025.







Atlantic League Stories from March 26, 2026

High Point Rockers Announce "Weather Or Not" Promotion - High Point Rockers

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