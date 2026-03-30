High Point Rockers Add Four to 2026 Pitching Staff Including Two with Local Ties

Published on March 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers pitcher David Hess

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Halie Hulin) High Point Rockers pitcher David Hess(High Point Rockers, Credit: Halie Hulin)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have added four pitchers to their 2026 roster including former MLB hurler David Hess along with former Wake Forest University pitcher Rayne Supple and Kernersville native Duncan Howard. Also signing with the Rockers is a fourth right-hander, Jose Atencio, who will start his first season in the Atlantic League.

Under the direction of pitching coach Frank Viola, the Rockers have finished either first or second in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in ERA in each of the last three seasons.

Hess brings Major League experience to the Rockers as he rejoins the club that helped him relaunch his career in 2025. A starter for the Baltimore Orioles, Hess was sidelined by a pair of battles with cancer, finally receiving the go-ahead to resume training in February 2025. He joined the Rockers in July 2025 and was one of High Point's most consistent pitchers, going 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in the regular season. He added a win in relief over York in the ALPB League Championship Series in late September.

Supple was a member of the Wake Forest pitching staff from 2016 through 2018 and had an outstanding junior season, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.11 ERA. He emerged as the Deacons' closer in 2018, striking out 55 in 47 innings while posting wins over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville. Supple pitched for the Glacier Range Riders in the Pioneer League in 2024 and 2025. The Vermont native was selected in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Howard is a Kernersville native and Glenn High School graduate who spent three years with Presbyterian before pitching for the University of Houston as a senior. A two-time Central Piedmont all-conference selection, he earned All-Big South honors at Presbyterian in 2023 when he led all Blue Hose pitchers in strikeouts. Howard posted a 7-2 record with a 2.69 ERA for PC in 2022.

Atencio is a native of the Dominican Republic who began his professional career in the Washington Nationals' farm system. After two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, he moved up in the farm system to Class A Fredericksburg and Class A+ Wilmington. Atencio went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA during the 2022 season and struck out 63 in 57 innings with Fredericksburg in 2023.

The Rockers open the 2026 season at home with a three-game homestand against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Tuesday, April 21.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series after winning the South Division Championship in five games over Gastonia.

Season tickets and single game tickets for the 2026 campaign are on sale now and are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

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Atlantic League Stories from March 29, 2026

High Point Rockers Add Four to 2026 Pitching Staff Including Two with Local Ties - High Point Rockers

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