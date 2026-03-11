Former Major League Pitcher Conner Greene Signs with Lexington Legends

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends have signed former Major League pitcher Conner Greene, adding a power arm with big-league experience to the club's pitching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Greene, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, has appeared at the Major League level with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. During the 2021 MLB season, Greene made 24 appearances and recorded 26 strikeouts across 25.1 innings pitched.

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, Greene developed through one of baseball's most respected farm systems before reaching the big leagues. Known for his high-velocity fastball and experience across multiple professional leagues, Greene brings valuable depth and leadership to the Legends pitching staff.

Greene recently pitched for the Adelaide Giants in the Australian Baseball League, where he posted a dominant 0.92 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 19.2 innings across four starts.

The Legends open the season on the road on Tuesday, April 21 against the Charleston Dirty Birds before returning home for Opening Night on Friday, April 24 at Legends Field, presented by Lexington Clinic.

