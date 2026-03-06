Lexington Legends Announce 2026 Coaching and Medical Staff

LEXINGTON, KY - Following the organization's first winning season since 2018 and a remarkable turnaround that saw the club win 22 more games in 2025 than the previous season, the Lexington Legends have announced their coaching and medical staff for the 2026 season.

The Legends finished the 2025 campaign with 64 wins, marking the club's highest win total since 2018 and a significant step forward for the organization.

"Paul and his staff did an outstanding job last season establishing the culture and standard we expect here in Lexington," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Coming off our first winning season since 2018 and a 22-win improvement from the year prior, we're excited about the continuity of this group and the leadership they bring as we continue building a team that Lexington and Central Kentucky can be proud of."

Returning for his second season as the Legends' Field Manager is Paul Fletcher, who helped guide the club's resurgence during the 2025 campaign. Fletcher will be joined by Tommy Thompson, who returns to the staff and will serve as the club's Bench Coach, providing leadership and continuity in the dugout.

Joining the Legends staff this season is Jason Stowers, who will serve as the team's Pitching Coach and oversee the development of the club's pitching staff throughout the 2026 campaign.

Clinton Hollon will serve as the team's Volunteer Bullpen Coach, assisting with the preparation and daily management of the Legends' pitchers.

In addition, Michael Koltak will serve in a Baseball Analytics role, supporting the coaching staff with performance data, scouting insights, and analytical evaluation.

The Legends' medical staff will once again be led by Fontaine Weedon, who enters his second season as the club's Athletic Trainer. Weedon works under the direction of Michael Smith, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Manager with Lexington Clinic, who oversees the athletic training operations for the club.

Lexington Clinic has served as the official team orthopedic provider for the Lexington Legends since the organization's inaugural season in 2001. The club's team physician is Dr. W. Jeffrey Grantham, MD, of Lexington Clinic, who serves as the Legends' team doctor and provides orthopedic care throughout the season.

The Legends will open the 2026 season on the road Tuesday, April 21, 2026 against the Charleston Dirty Birds, before returning to Lexington for Opening Night at Legends Field on Friday, April 24, 2026, presented by Lexington Clinic. Central Kentucky baseball fans will once again be welcomed back to the ballpark for another summer of professional baseball in Lexington. Season tickets and group outings are on sale now, with single-game tickets, promotional nights, and theme nights to be announced soon.

