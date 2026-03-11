Blue Crabs Claw in Pagan and Mueller to 2026 Roster

Waldorf, MD - The Blue Crabs announced today they have inked veteran outfielder Ezequiel Pagan and infielder Sebastian Mueller in their latest player signings, with 40 days to go before Opening Day.

Pagan, a left-handed hitting outfielder, joins the Blue Crabs after a solid career in the minor leagues, all in affiliated ball. Pagan was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was 17 years old when he began his pro career.

Pagan was most recently with the Dodgers organization in Double-A Tulsa in 2025, where he played 77 games and hit .249 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. Pagan also had several standout seasons in the MiLB, which include 2023 with the South Bend Cubs (High-A, Chicago Cubs affiliate), hitting .301 with 5 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 97 games. In 2022 with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Class A, Chicago Cubs affiliate), he batted .292 with 11 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 104 games. Pagan also excelled in 2021 with the ACL Cubs, posting a .336 average, 6 home runs, and 19 RBIs in just 27 games.

The right-handed throwing Pagan has played all three outfield positions and will enter his first year as a Blue Crab and eighth year as a pro. Pagan is 25 years old.

"We are looking forward to teaming up with outfielder Ezequiel Pagan. Pagan is that complete player you are looking for," Blue Crabs Manager Brett Jodie said. "He can play all three outfield positions well, has some power, and can run. He also puts together great at-bats and is a tough out, which makes him especially appealing. Pagan is extremely athletic, and he has been described as an elite and special player by many we have checked with. Very excited to have Ezequiel join the 2026 Blue Crabs," Jodie continued.

Mueller plays primarily as a third baseman and spent last season in the Frontier and Pioneer leagues with the Great Falls Voyagers and the New Jersey Jackals. In his professional debut season, Mueller hit 3 home runs and drove in 10 in 39 games between the two teams.

The 24-year-old right-handed hitter had success in college across multiple seasons. In 2023 at Quinnipiac University (MAAC Conference), he slashed .311/.401/.596 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs in 56 games. He followed that with another strong performance in 2025 at Quinnipiac, batting .321 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 56 games.

Mueller also has experience at first base and right field and will enter his first year in the ALPB and second professional season.

"Sebastian was signed from a tryout event hosted by our bench coach Bert Gonzalez," Jodie commented. "He put on a show at the event and made everyone recognize his talents. He has had professional experience before and is looking to build on some things to become that consistent pro. Mueller is an infielder who has a good arm and can play the corners especially well. He also has real power with the stick. We look forward to seeing Sebastian compete in camp and show us what he is capable of," Jodie said.

