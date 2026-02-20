Hicks & Funfsinn Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Military and First Responders Community Initiative for 2026 Season

Published on February 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that Hicks & Funfsinn, Kentucky Lawyers, will return in 2026 as the Presenting Sponsor of the Military and First Responders Community Vertical and a proud partner of the Lexington Legends at Legends Field.

As Presenting Sponsor, Hicks & Funfsinn will headline key events throughout the 2026 season, including:

First Responders Night

Military Appreciation Night

Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game featuring the Lexington Police Department and the Lexington Fire Department

In addition, the firm will sponsor the Hometown Hero of the Game presented by Hicks & Funfsinn, recognizing local service members, veterans, and first responders.

In 2026, the Legends will honor members of the military, veterans, and first responders during every single home game of the season, reinforcing the organization's commitment to celebrating those who serve our community and our country.

"Josh Hicks and I, and our entire team at Hicks & Funfsinn Kentucky Lawyers, are thrilled to once again partner with the Lexington Legends for the upcoming 2026 season. No doubt it will be Legendary! Since our founding in 2018, Hicks & Funfsinn has supported local athletics at every level from youth sports teams to high school to the pros. As a local injury law firm, we could not be happier to help spread the word about exciting professional baseball, including some Banana Ball, here in our local community at Legends Field." - Greg Funfsinn, Founding Partner and Trial Attorney at Hicks & Funfsinn

The 2026 season will also feature Banana Ball at Legends Field, including appearances by the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns, bringing national energy and excitement to Lexington.

"We are incredibly proud to have Hicks & Funfsinn leading this important community initiative," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Honoring our military members and first responders is not just a theme night for us. It is part of who we are. Their partnership allows us to elevate these recognitions and ensure that the heroes in our community are celebrated all season long."

The Legends will begin their 2026 campaign on the road in Charleston on Tuesday, April 21, before returning home for the 2026 Home Opener at Legends Field on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7 pm.

Season tickets, mini plans, group outings, and premium hospitality packages for the 2026 season are available now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling (859) 252-HITS (4487).







Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2026

Hicks & Funfsinn Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Military and First Responders Community Initiative for 2026 Season - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.