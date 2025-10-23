Lexington Legends "Trees of Hope" to Raise Funds for Community Groups as Part of the Legendary Festival of Lights

Published on October 23, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to introduce the Trees of Hope campaign, a new community-driven fundraiser debuting at this year's Legendary Festival of Lights at Legends Field.

The Trees of Hope campaign invites local businesses, schools, organizations, and families to sponsor and decorate themed Christmas trees that will line the concourse of Legends Field throughout the holiday season. Each tree will represent a different Central Kentucky nonprofit, transforming the ballpark into a glowing avenue of holiday spirit and community generosity.

Festival guests will have the opportunity to "vote" for their favorite trees by purchasing $1 voting tickets. Every dollar donated will go directly to the charitable organization represented by that tree - turning festive fun into meaningful support for those in need.

"The Trees of Hope campaign captures what this season is all about - giving back, celebrating together, and making a difference," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Seeing the concourse lined with beautiful trees, each representing a local cause, will be an incredible sight and a true reflection of Lexington's community spirit."

Participation is open to all businesses, civic groups, schools, and individuals. Each participant will select a nonprofit partner, decorate their sponsored tree, and rally their community to raise funds through voting during the Legendary Festival of Lights. Temerity Baseball, the ownership group of the Legends, did this initiative in another town previously and charities collectively raised thousands of dollars while also spreading awareness and cheer.

The Legendary Festival of Lights opens Friday, November 21, 2025, and runs through the holiday season. The walk-through event will feature millions of lights, themed displays, live entertainment, photos with Santa, a Holiday Market, and more. The festival promises to be a must-attend for Central Kentucky families. Tickets start at just $9 and are on sale now.

In addition to Trees of Hope, vendor spaces and choir group performance slots are still available. Local businesses, artisans, and community choirs are encouraged to participate and become part of this new Lexington holiday tradition.

How to Get Involved

To sponsor a tree, sign up as a vendor, or register a choir group, contact the Lexington Legends at groupsales@lexingtonlegends.com or call (859) 252-4487.

More information is also available at LexingtonLegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.