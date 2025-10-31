Lexington Legends and Henry Clay High School Baseball Announce Three-Year Partnership

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce a new three-year partnership with Henry Clay High School Baseball, which will play its home games at Legends Field beginning in spring 2026 and continuing through the 2028 season while construction of the new Henry Clay High School campus is underway.

The agreement provides Henry Clay student-athletes the opportunity to compete in a professional baseball environment, offering players, coaches, and fans a first-class game-day experience that celebrates Lexington's strong baseball tradition.

"We're thrilled to welcome Henry Clay Baseball to Legends Field for the next three seasons," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting local student-athletes and the Lexington community. It's an honor to provide a home for such a historic and respected program during this exciting time of growth for Henry Clay."

The partnership highlights the Legends' ongoing commitment to supporting youth and amateur baseball across Central Kentucky. Over the years, Legends Field has become a community hub for the sport, hosting KHSAA tournaments, Transylvania University Baseball, and regional showcases, providing a platform for players at every level to grow and succeed.

"The Henry Clay baseball program is extremely excited for the opportunity to host games at Legends Field during construction of the new Henry Clay High School," said Jordan Tarrence, Head Coach of Henry Clay Baseball. "We are truly grateful for Justin Ferrarella and the Lexington Legends for their generosity in establishing this partnership. Our players are blessed to have a place to call 'home' during this transition period without a baseball field."

The Henry Clay Blue Devils will begin their home schedule at Legends Field in March 2026, with full schedules to be announced closer to the season. More information on ticketing will become available for the Blue Devils as the season approaches.

