Lexington Legends Hosting Savannah Bananas World Tour in 2026

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Banana Ball's 2026 World Tour will make its first ever stop to Lexington for a series of games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 11 th, 12 th & 13th. As part of its "City Selection Show" telecast earlier this evening, the Bananas unveiled their upcoming stops as well as their newest two teams, the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts. Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts will play in the Bluegrass this fall.

"Temerity Baseball looks forward to partnering with the Bananas in Lexington in 2026. Our fans in Kannapolis and Greensboro greatly enjoyed the Banana Ball experience and we know our Legends fans will as well," said Legends Owner and Temerity Baseball Founder and Chairman Andy Sandler. The Bananas played in Kannapolis, N.C., in 2023 and the Party Animals played in Greensboro, N.C. in 2024.

"We've spent the last two seasons delivering Legends fans better and better entertainment, and I cannot wait for our season ticket holders and Lexingtonians to see just how fun Banana Ball - and baseball - can be. We appreciate the support from both Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and VisitLex's Mary Quinn Ramer in strengthening our bid to be a stop on this World Tour," said Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. Hundreds of professional baseball teams competed to host one of the Banana Ball teams in 2026.

Season tickets and full-season suites for the Lexington Legends 2026 season are on sale now. Legends season ticket holders will receive priority access to buy tickets for the Banana Ball games in Lexington. Call the front office at (859) 252-4487 for more information.

Others interested in purchasing tickets for these games must join the Ticket Lottery List by November 1 by visiting bananaball.com. Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. Those lucky individuals whose names are drawn will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.







