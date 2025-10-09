High Point's Aklinski Earns Defensive Honor

Published on October 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers centerfielder Ben Aklinski

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers centerfielder Ben Aklinski on Thursday was named the Atlantic League's Defensive Player of the Year in voting conducted by the ALPB managers.

For the fourth-year Rockers outfielder, it is his third award of the week. He was named to the Drake All-Defensive Team on Tuesday and was selected as a Postseason All-Star on Wednesday. He is the first High Point Rocker to earn the league's Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Aklinski had a .992 fielding percentage in 117 games this past season, handling 263 chances with just two errors. He was third among ALPB outfielders in chances.

Following the Rockers final regular season home game, Aklinski told the fans at Truist Point that the 2025 season would be his final year before returning to college to pursue an advanced degree. One of the premier players in league history, Aklinski owns nearly every Rockers offensive record including games played, hits, runs scored, RBIs, doubles, triples and grand slams. Including his 2021 season with the Lexington Legends, Aklinski put together a five-year ALPB career in which he was a two-time Postseason All-Star, a two-time All-Defensive team honoree and a two-time Mid-Season All-Star.

Aklinski will leave his mark in the Atlantic League record book as well, finishing fourth all-time with 132 home runs, sixth with 518 runs scored and 10th with 469 RBI.

Earlier on Thursday, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe was named the Atlantic League's Manager of the Year.

