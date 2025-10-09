High Point Rockers Jamie Keefe Named ALPB Manager of the Year

Published on October 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers manager Jamie Keefe on Thursday was named the Atlantic League Manager of the Year. Voting for the award was conducted by the ALPB managers.

In 2025, Keefe led the Rockers to the playoffs for the fourth time in his six seasons in High Point. Under Keefe's leadership, the Rockers posted a 41-22 first half record, winning the South Division by five games over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The Rockers would go on to defeat the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the South Division Championship Series and advance to the League Championship Series. The York Revolution downed the Rockers 3-1 in the LCS to claim a second consecutive ALPB championship.

"This was a very special team we had this year," said Keefe. "They were self-motivated, had each other's back and battled to the last out every night. While I am humbled by this award, this really is a reflection of the high caliber men in that clubhouse and they deserve all the credit."

The only manager the Rockers have known, Keefe has posted a record of 435-332 with two South Division half-season championships.

For Keefe, it marks his first Atlantic League Manager of the Year award and the fourth of his career. During his time managing in the Can-Am Association, he was named the Manager of the Year in 2011 while coaching the Pittsfield Colonials and again in 2014 and 2015 while leading the Rockland Boulders.

Keefe's success as a manager is not limited to the 2025 season. His 435 wins as the Rockers' manager is more than any other Atlantic League team over the past six seasons. His 1207 wins and 1014 losses over his 21 seasons as a manager is a winning percentage of .543, higher than that of well-known MLB managers such as Terry Francona (.540), Joe Torre (.538) and Tony La Russa (.537).







