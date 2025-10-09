Atlantic League Names Manager & Defensive Player of the Year

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday named Jamie Keefe of the High Point Rockers as the Manager of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staffs at the conclusion of the regular season. Voters also named Rockers' outfielder Ben Aklinski as the Drake Defensive Player of the Year.

Keefe, in his sixth season with the Rockers, led High Point to the South Division first half championship in 2025 and a berth in the playoffs. High Point's 74-52 record matched the York Revolution for the best mark in the Atlantic League over the course of the season. This is Keefe's first ALPB Manager of the Year award after winning three in the Cam-Am Association in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Through his first six seasons with the Rockers, Keefe has posted a 435-322 record over his tenure. He has led the Rockers to six consecutive winning seasons, four playoff berths, and two appearances in the League Championship Series including in 2025. In his 22 years as a manager, all at the Partner League level, Keefe has a record of 1207-1014 in 2021 all-time games.

Aklinski, 29, was High Point's regular center fielder the last two seasons while also seeing action in left field. Aklinski routinely made diving catches in the outfield while also bringing back home runs from over the wall. He ranked third among ALPB outfielders with 263 total chances while recording just two errors for a .992 fielding percentage. A member of the ALPB Drake All-Defensive team in 2024 and 2025, Aklinski was a Postseason All-Star this year for the second time in his five year career.

