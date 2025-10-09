Ducks Receive Six "Best of Long Island" Nominations

Published on October 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have been nominated for six different awards in the 2026 "Best of Long Island" competition, presented by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. Fans are permitted one vote per email address per day for each category through Sunday, December 15th, selecting the section and award the Ducks are nominated in and then clicking "VOTE" next to the desired nominee.

QuackerJack has been nominated as Best Mascot in the Arts & Entertainment category as well as Best Team Mascot in the Sports & Activities section. QJ has garnered a record 15 Best of Long Island awards and has also been named the Atlantic League's Mascot of the Year three times (2015, 2017 and 2023). QuackerJack takes great pride in being an active member of the Long Island community. The lovable mascot visits fans at schools, little leagues, holiday parades, hospitals and many charity events, and he serves as the President of the Ducks Kids Club, presented by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union.

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, has been nominated in the Sports & Activities category for Best Family Amusement Place. The ballpark celebrated its 25th Anniversary Season in 2025 and featured the debut of a brand new artificial FieldTurf playing surface. The ballpark led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for the fifth consecutive season and led the Atlantic League in attendance for a record 19th time. The "Duck Pond" has now hosted an ALPB record 721 sold out crowds all-time as well. Fans were treated to an exciting season of Ducks baseball, complete with promotional giveaways, theme nights, fireworks shows and a winning team (72-54 record).

For an 18th consecutive year, the Ducks have been given a team-specific honor - Best Long Island Duck - in the Sports & Activities section. Fans can vote for one of 15 members from the 2025 Ducks, including Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP Troy Viola or P.C. Richard and Son Whistle Player of the Year River Town. Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. earned last year's title.

In the Food category of the contest, Fairfield Properties Ballpark was nominated for Best Hot Dog. Fans enjoyed this ballpark favorite, served in delicious Martin's Potato Rolls, during all 63 home games and additional events in 2025.

Finally, the Ducks have been nominated for Best X (Formerly Known as Twitter) Account from Long Island in the Arts & Entertainment section of the competition. The Ducks account (@LIDucks) provides fans with the most up-to-date information about all things Ducks baseball. Over 13,600 followers receive the latest news, in-game updates, multimedia content and much more by following the team on X.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.