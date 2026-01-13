Ducks Sign Tigers Outfielder Jacob Robson

January 13, 2026

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team's first signing of 2026 with Major League veteran outfielder Jacob Robson. He begins his first season with the Ducks, second in the Atlantic League and 10th in professional baseball.

"We are excited to begin building our roster for the 2026 season and look forward to having Jacob be a part of our club this year," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has a wealth of experience at all three outfield positions and has been a consistent presence on the bases throughout his career."

Robson reached the Major Leagues in 2021 with the Detroit Tigers. He spent the first six seasons of his career (2016-19, 2021-22) in the organization, and in 552 minor league games, he compiled a .283 batting average with 34 home runs, 210 RBIs, 313 runs, 559 hits, 108 doubles, 22 triples, 111 stolen bases and a .376 on-base percentage. The 31-year-old earned two MiLB.com Organization All-Star selections (2019, 2021) and was named a Mid-Season All-Star in both the Single-A Midwest League (2017, West Michigan) and Eastern League (2018, Erie).

The London, Ontario, native has since played three seasons in the American Association and one in the Atlantic League. He appeared in 42 games with Gastonia of the ALPB in 2024, batting .277 with eight homers, 27 RBIs, 28 runs, 18 stolen bases and a .936 OPS. He has also spent two seasons with the Kansas City Monarchs (2022-23) and one with the Winnipeg Goldeyes (2025) of the American Association, winning the league title in 2023. The outfielder represented his native Canada at the 2012 18U Baseball World Championship, winning a silver medal, the 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier, where he reached the bronze medal game, and the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he batted .417. Robson was originally selected by the Tigers in the eighth round of the 2016 amateur draft from Mississippi State University.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to play on Long Island this season," said Robson. "The Ducks are a historic team with a long list of great players who have come through the organization. I'm looking forward to helping them win ballgames and hopefully, a championship, in 2026!"

