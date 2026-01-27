Chad Pike, Jacob Asa Back with the Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of pitcher/infielder Chad Pike and pitcher Jacob Asa. Both players begin their second season with the Ducks and third in professional baseball.

"We look forward to having Chad and Jacob back with us this season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Both players earned their spot on the roster last year after taking part in our preseason Open Player Tryout, and each went on to serve valuable roles for us."

Pike split time primarily as a pitcher and second baseman in 2025, while also appearing at shortstop, third base and right field. He pitched in 21 games out of the bullpen, posting a 4.44 ERA, one save and 17 strikeouts to 10 walks in 26.1 innings of work. The 27-year-old earned his first professional save on August 7 in game two of a doubleheader at York, tossing three perfect innings of relief to close out a 10-4 Ducks win.

The Southampton, N.Y., native also played 45 games as a position player, totaling five home runs, 16 RBIs, 15 runs, 20 hits, three doubles and 15 walks. He turned in a pair of four-RBI performances on May 4 (game two) at York and June 10 at Charleston, homering in each game, and recorded a season-high three hits on May 7 (game one) at Staten Island. Pike began his professional career with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association in 2024. He went 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in nine games (one start) while batting .267 with a homer, four RBIs, five runs and an .805 OPS in eight games.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to be back with the Ducks," said Pike. "I loved competing alongside a great group of teammates last season and learning from veterans who have played at the highest levels of professional baseball. Being able to now play for my hometown team after growing up on Long Island and coming to Ducks games as a kid is truly a full circle moment, and it means a lot to represent the organization in front of family, friends and the community that supported me along the way."

Asa pitched in 44 games with the Ducks in 2025, third-most on the team behind only Brad Case (54) and Braydon Nelson (51). He compiled a 4-3 record with a 4.57 ERA, two saves and 45 strikeouts to 19 walks over 45.1 innings of work. The right-hander was dominant against righty hitters, limiting them to a .183 batting average during the season. He also posted a sub-3.00 ERA in May, June and August.

The 28-year-old put together a stretch of six consecutive scoreless appearances (seven innings) from May 1-20 and went eight consecutive games (nine innings) without allowing an earned run between May 29 and June 14. The Oregon native took part in the Ducks Open Player Tryout prior to the season and earned an invite to spring training before being signed to the active roster on April 24. Asa began his professional career in 2022 with the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League, pitching in two games.

"Getting an opportunity to come back to Long Island and build off of what I was doing last year is exciting," said Asa. "I had a good amount of success last year, due in part to the coaching staff and the wealth of knowledge on the team. The goal for any season is to win, and I'm looking forward to becoming a reliable asset this season."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







