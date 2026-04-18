Fan Fest Fun Highlighted by Ducks Exhibition Victory

Published on April 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks hosted their annual Fan Fest at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday afternoon. Fans enjoyed free admission and a host of fun activities while getting to watch the Ducks face the California Dogecoin in a spring training game.

Those in attendance were introduced to the 2026 Ducks roster prior to the game along the first base line. Additionally, fans were able to enjoy numerous pregame activities, including a team autograph session in the Picnic Area. Ducks opening night starting pitcher met fans and signed autographs for 90 minutes during the session. Children also had the opportunity to bounce around on inflatables in the Ducks Fun Zone, play video games from Party Mags and enjoy face painting by Dina's Dynamics.

The Ducks hosted their annual Media Day as well, with local media members getting the opportunity to hear from Ducks front office staff, players and coaches prior to the start of the season. In attendance for the team's press conference were Team President/CBO Michael Pfaff, General Manager Sean Smith, Field Manager Lew Ford and Bauer.

Long Island defeated the California Dogecoin 13-2 in Long Island's final spring training game of the year. A three-run home run to left field by Juan Yepez and an RBI single up the middle by Aaron Takacs gave the Ducks an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Wilmer Difo added a solo homer to right in the third, and Yepez lifted a long sac fly to center in the fifth, bumping the lead up to six.

The Dogecoin got on the scoreboard in the sixth, courtesy of Jim Kennedy's RBI double and a run-scoring wild pitch. However, Long Island answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning on Austin Dennis' two-run single and Henry Kusiak's RBI double, making it 9-2 Ducks. Marcus Chiu uncorked a two-run homer to left one inning later for the Flock.

Ducks starter Nolan Clenney tossed three scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed just one infield single and one walk while striking out six batters. Kristian Scott, Buddy Reed and Ramon Santos finished the game with a scoreless inning of relief apiece.

The Ducks open the 2026 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Tuesday, April 21, against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Replica Road Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. to enjoy pregame team introductions.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or visit LIDucks.com. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today at app.hometeamlive.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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