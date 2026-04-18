Stormers Rally For Fan Fest Win

Published on April 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers were down to one out on Saturday afternoon, trailing the Black Sox, 5-2, in a seven-inning exhibition game at Penn Medicine Park.

Then, the bats exploded and turned the afternoon into a 7-5 Stormers victory in the final exhibition game prior to Tuesday's season opener in York.

With David Smith, who had singled earlier in the inning at second, Tyler Miller lined an RBI base hit to right, bringing the Stormers within two. Joseph Carpenter launched a double deep to right center to score another. Heath Mann walked Nick Lucky on four pitches to bring up lefty slugger Marc Flores.

Flores rode a pitch over the right field tents to send the Fan Fest crowd home looking forward to similar excitement during the regular season.

Luke Albright dominated the Black Sox for the first three innings, and the Stormers jumped ahead early on a bad-hop, inside-the-park home run by Lucky in the second and RBI single by Smith in the third.

John Mead, who has a history of doing damage for the Black Sox at Penn Medicine Park during the spring schedule, tied the contest with a two-run homer to right center in the fourth. Rueben Ogando singled home David Kolle with a lead run in the fifth, and the Black Sox struck for two more in the seventh built around a Mead double.

The Stormers will take the field in York on Tuesday for the season opener at 6:30. For all the Stormers and Atlantic League action in 2026, subscribe to HTN through lancasterstormers.com.







Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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