Stormers Drop Home Opener

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Long Island Ducks executed flawlessly on Friday evening, sending the host Lancaster Stormers to a 7-1 defeat in the home opener at Penn Medicine Park.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 5,732.

Harrison Francis (1-0) led a quartet of Ducks pitchers who combined on a three-hitter. Their defensive went through the game without a hitch, and the offense put steady pressure on the Lancaster staff all night.

The Ducks grabbed a 1-0 lead off Luke Albright in the second when Aaron Takacs doubled, took third on a wild pitch and strode home on Henry Kusiak's single to left. Long Island would proceed to load the bases before Wilmer Difo lined into a double play to kill the threat.

Nick Roselli unloaded a two-run homer in the fourth for a three-run lead. Long Island continued the attack against reliever Cole Patten in the sixth when Gavin Collins followed a pair of two-out walks with a double to right center that whistled just over the glove of second baseman David Smith.

They added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Lancaster's offense was stymied until the seventh inning, when the Stormers broke a 12-inning scoreless drought on a leadoff double by Tyler Miller, a ground out and Tyler Robertson's sacrifice fly to center.

The Stormers host the Ducks on Saturday at 6:45. Left-hander Quinton Martinez will make his Stormers debut and will be opposed by right-hander Michael Dominguez. Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV. Subscriptions are available through the Game Center section at lancasterstormers.com.

NOTES: Miller is the only Stormer who has hit safely in all four games...The Stormers only have three hits and a run in their last 15 innings...Friday night's game took 2:39, the shortest game played by the Stormers all year...Lancaster announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Andrew Schultz after the game...Schultz will be activated on Saturday.







Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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