Lexington's Own Tyler Guilfoil Returns Home, Signs with Legends

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Tyler Guilfoil, bringing a hometown arm back to the Bluegrass for the 2026 season.

A native of Lexington, Guilfoil attended Lafayette High School before continuing his career at the University of Kentucky. With the Kentucky Wildcats baseball, he emerged as one of the top relievers in the Southeastern Conference, posting a 1.59 ERA with 80 strikeouts and six saves, establishing himself as one of the premier bullpen arms in college baseball.

Guilfoil was selected in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and quickly advanced through the organization, reaching the Triple-A level with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Known for his power arsenal and ability to miss bats, Guilfoil adds valuable experience and depth to the Legends pitching staff.

"Tyler is exactly the type of player we want in Lexington," said Manager Paul Fletcher. "He brings high-level experience, a power arm, and a strong connection to this community. Having a hometown player who came up through Lafayette and Kentucky makes this a special addition for our organization and our fans."

The addition of Guilfoil strengthens the Legends roster as the club prepares for its home opener on Friday, April 24 at Legends Field.

The Legends return home for Opening Weekend beginning Friday, April 24 at 7:00 PM. Opening Night is presented by Lexington Clinic and will feature a postgame fireworks show. Saturday night's game will include postgame fireworks presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. Sunday's 2:00 PM game is Family Fun Sunday, presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky, featuring postgame Kids Run the Bases.







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