Gastonia Edges Rockers in First High Point Road Game

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers evened the six-game series with the High Point Rockers on Friday night as the Peppers took a 4-3 win at CaroMont Health Park. The result leaves each team with a 2-2 record.

Gastonia went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first when Grant Lavigne bounced into a run-scoring fielder's choice, scoring Nate Scantlin with the game's first run.

Shortstop Jack Reinheimer staked the Peppers to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third with his first home run of the season.

Luke Napleton led off the top of the fourth with a double off the wall in center field and then moved to third on a single by Murphy Stehly. Braxton Davidson then grounded into a double play with Napleton crossing the plate to pull the Rockers to within a run at 2-1. But Nick Longhi then blasted his first homer of the year out to right to knot the game at 2-2.

Gastonia went up 3-2 in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Nate Scantlin that scored Chandler Seagle.

In the sixth, Gastonia's Chris Proctor reached base, stole second, moved to third on an errant throw from catcher Luke Napleton, and scored on a sac fly to right off the bat of Jace Rinehart to put the Peppers up 4-2.

Gastonia's bullpen retired 14 straight Rockers during one stretch from the fourth inning until the ninth.

Braxton Davidson homered to dead-center with two outs in the ninth as the Rockers closed the gap to 4-3.

Gastonia and High Point will square off again on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers will send two-time cancer survivor and former Orioles starter David Hess to the mound to face Gastonia lefty Ethan Lindow.







Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.