Strong Sako Start, Hot Bats Lift Rockers

Published on April 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The High Point Rockers were able to put together outstanding hitting with outstanding pitching in beating the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 9-2 on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park. The win leaves both teams at 3-3 on the season after splitting the season-opening six-game series.

Scoreless in the second inning, the Rockers put together a walk and four consecutive hits along with a Gastonia error to take a 5-0 lead. The key blow was catcher Nolan Watson's second career grand slam and first of the season off Gastonia starter Craig Stem (L, 0-1).

High Point did not score again until the eighth inning when D.J. Burt smacked an RBI double, Aidan Brewer had a run-scoring single and Anthony Servideo added a two-run double to give the Rockers a 9-2 lead.

The Ghost Peppers scored a single run in the third on an RBI double by Grant Lavigne and again in the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice by Hudson Haskin.

Rockers starter Yuhi Sako (W, 1-0) went five innings and held the Peppers to four hits and just one run while walking two and striking out six. Lefty Win Scott went two innings and struck out three while allowing the other Gastonia run. Zach Vennaro and Alec Barger each tossed a scoreless inning and recorded a strikeout.

Watson finished the day with two hits and four RBI while Servideo had three RBI on a pair of hits. Burt had three hits including a double in five at-bats and also stole a base.

Nate Scantlin, Anthony Prato, Chandler Seagle and Jace Rinehart each had two hits for the Peppers.

After an off-day on Monday, the Rockers will continue their current road trip with a six-game set at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Rockers fans can follow all the action on HomeTeamLive.com and via the free audio app, MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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