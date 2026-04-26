Revs Great Chad Tracy Named Interim Skipper of Boston Red Sox

Published on April 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









Chad Tracy with the York Revolution

(York Revolution) Chad Tracy with the York Revolution(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution have had 14 former players go on to play in the Major Leagues throughout their history including six who have made their MLB debut after launching their careers forward from their time in York. It's a number that hopefully will increase in the coming weeks with several former Revs performing well at the Triple-A level.

They can now add a current Major League manager to that list of accomplished alumni.

Chad Tracy, 40, a member of the Revs in 2013-14, was named interim manager of the Boston Red Sox yesterday after Alex Cora was relieved of his duties. Tracy was promoted from Triple-A Worcester where he had managed since 2022 and takes over the Red Sox big league club beginning today with their game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Since his playing days concluded, Tracy has spent eight seasons as a minor league manager where he is one victory shy of 500 career. He began managing in the Los Angeles Angels organization with Class A Burlington in 2015 and spent two seasons with High-A Inland Empire before spending time as the Angels' minor league field coordinator.

With York, Tracy batted .277 with 32 home runs and 134 RBI including his final season as a player in 2014 when he slugged 23 homers and drove in a league-leading 97 runs as the starting first baseman for a Revs playoff squad. His home run total from that season is still tied for 10th in franchise history while his RBI total ranks fourth.

"This is obviously a very proud moment in our history," stated Revs president & general manager Ben Shipley. "The Atlantic League is built on helping really good players move their careers forward. Chad was a great player for us and has gone on to become an outstanding manager. He'll have a lot of fans in York rooting for his success."

Tracy is the son of 11-year MLB manager Jim Tracy, who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Colorado Rockies between 2001-2012. He was 2009 National League Manager of the Year after taking over the Rockies on May 29 and leading them to a National League Wild Card title. He also led the Dodgers to an NL West title in 2004.

The Revs have had numerous former players go on to become coaches in the big leagues and managers in the minor leagues.

Former catcher Greg Brown (2007) worked in the big leagues as Chicago Cubs hitting coach in 2022. Keoni DeRenne (2007-09) was an assistant hitting coach with the Kansas City Royals from 2022-25. Andy Gonzalez (2013) is the current Rockies third base coach in his fifth year on Colorado's big league staff. Joe Thurston (2012) worked as the Seattle Mariners' first base and outfield coach in 2020. Octavio Martinez (2011) spent 11 years as the Washington Nationals' primary bullpen catcher before moving on to work as Major League Field Coordinator and interpreter with the organization. Kyle Haines (2012) is in his seventh season in the San Francisco Giants front office, serving as Senior Director of Player Development since 2022.

From the York front office ranks, Andrew Ball (2011-13) spent three years in Tampa Bay's scouting department, five years as Angels director of baseball operations, and four years as Houston Astros assistant GM.

Tracy had company with several other former Revs who have gone on to become minor league managers. DeRenne and Haines managed in the Pirates and Giants systems, respectively, early in their careers. Vince Harrison (2010-11) has managed in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds farm systems and is currently on the coaching staff for the Triple-A Louisville Bats. Liu Rodriguez (2009-12) has managed in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Salvador Paniagua (2011-16) is the current manager of the Lakeland Flying Tigers, his fourth year as a skipper in Detroit's organization. Numerous others have gone on to become hitting and pitching coaches in the minors.

Tracy is now in a category of one, as the first former Revs player to become a Major League manager.

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Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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