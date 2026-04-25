Dunn, Rosario Go Yard in Loss to Boxcars

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Hagerstown, MD: Nick Dunn slammed a three-run homer in the top of the first and Mike Rosario connected on a two-run shot in the ninth, but the York Revolution (2-2) were kept silent in between, dropping an 8-5 decision in Hagerstown on Friday night as the Flying Boxcars (3-1) won their home opener.

York jumped to an immediate lead as Tomo Otosaka (3-for-4) hustled out an infield single and stole second before Jackson Ross walked to set the table. Dunn cashed in with a three-run homer to right as the Revs led 3-0 right away.

Hagerstown got on the board in the bottom of the first as a soft grounder back to the mound by Alex Isola brought home Tyler Williams to make it 3-1.

Revs starter Rhett Kouba (0-1) retired nine straight before Isola doubled to right center and Jeffrey Wehler reached on an infield single with one out in the fourth. After a walk loaded the bases, a wild pitch cut the lead to 3-2. Bryce Cannon delivered the big hit with two outs on a two-run single up the middle, handing Hagerstown their first lead of the night at 4-3.

The Boxcars delivered a damaging blow in the sixth as Ossie Abreu drilled a bases clearing triple to the alley in left center, taking advantage of three walks from York reliever Alonzo Richardson as the Hagerstown lead expanded to 7-3.

Robert Brooks added one more insurance run with a solo homer to left center in the eighth.

The Revs did not go quietly as Rosario belted a two-run shot to right center in the ninth for his first hit of the season, but Boxcars righty Jameson McGrane set down the next three to close it out.

After the initial surge, York was stymied offensively, managing just singles in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings.

Alex Mack (2-0) picked up the win for Hagerstown, striking out four over two scoreless innings.

York's 15-game winning streak at Meritus Park is snapped as the Revs fall to 21-4 all-time in Hagerstown with their first loss in western Maryland since August 2024. The Revs are now 40-10 overall against the Boxcars as Friday marked the 50th meeting between the two clubs.

Notes: The Revs have hit six homers as a team, accounted for by six different players. Otosaka is now 9-for-17 to begin the season and stole two bases, giving him 49 steals in his Revs career; his next stolen base will make him the 13th member of the Revs' 50-steal club. Shane Gray retired all five batters in relief for the Revs, striking out three.

Up Next: The Revs will look to even the series Saturday at 6 p.m. as RHP Nicholas Regalado goes up against Hagerstown's Connor O'Hara. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 5:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.