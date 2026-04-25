Bats Stay Hot as Ducks Stymie Stormers

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 7-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

An RBI single to left field by Henry Kusiak gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Levittown native Nick Roselli crushed a two-run homer to right in the fourth, making it 3-0 Long Island. Then, a two-out, two-run double to right-center field by Gavin Collins in the sixth inning extended the Ducks lead to five.

In the seventh, Alsander Womack walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on an error to make it a 6-0 game. Lancaster closed to within five in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly to center off the bat of Tyler Robertson. Long Island got the run back in the eighth on a two-out RBI double off the right field wall by Womack.

Ducks starter Harrison Francis (1-0) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing one infield single and one walk while striking out five batters. Luke Albright (0-1) took the loss, conceding three runs on five hits and two walks over four innings with three strikeouts. Jacob Asa finished off the game for Long Island with two scoreless innings of relief.

Roselli led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, three runs and two walks. Collins added two hits, two RBIs and a walk, while Aaron Takacs finished with two hits, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Michael Dominguez takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Quinton Martinez.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, April 28, to begin a six-game series against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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