Homer Party and Mound Dominance Put Ducks in Win Column

Published on April 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 10-0 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Alsander Womack reached on an infield single, stole two bases and scored on a throwing error. Henry Kusiak doubled the lead to two with a 419-foot solo home run to center field in the third off Flying Boxcars starter Jack Eisenbarger.

Long Island then erupted for six runs in the fourth to extend their advantage to 8-0. A solo homer to left-center by Marcus Chiu, an RBI single to right by Kusiak and a two-out grand slam to right by Womack did the damage. Kusiak collected his third hit and third RBI of the game with a single to center in the sixth to make it a nine-run ballgame. Chiu rounded out the scoring in the seventh with his second longball of the night, a solo blast to left.

Ducks starter Nolan Clenney (1-0) earned the win with five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four. Eisenbarger (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and a walk in three and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts. Ryan Langford collected his first save of the season with four perfect innings of relief, striking out three.

Kusiak led the Ducks offensively with three hits, three RBIs and two runs. Womack added two hits, four RBIs, two runs and two steals, while Chiu finished with a multi-homer night.

The Ducks embark on their first road trip of the season on Friday when they open a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Harrison Francis gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Luke Albright.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, April 28, to begin a six-game series against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.